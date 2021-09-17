Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,498,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,782. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.43 and its 200 day moving average is $428.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

