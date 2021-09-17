Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.34

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.34 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

