Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Insider Sells C$2,114,457.60 in Stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 206,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$2,114,457.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,215,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,322,009.60.

Bitfury Holding B.V. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$2,466,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00.

HUT stock opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.45. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

