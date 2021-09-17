Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

NYSE:H traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 5,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

