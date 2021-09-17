iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

iA Financial stock opened at C$72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.54 and a twelve month high of C$75.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

