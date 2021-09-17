Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

