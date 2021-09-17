IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

