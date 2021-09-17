Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). On average, research analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

