IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.57% of IDEX worth $94,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 60,513 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $218.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.