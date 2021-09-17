IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $68.36

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $71.78. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 202 shares.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

