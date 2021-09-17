iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 44,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,789. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
