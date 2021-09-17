iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 44,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,789. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

