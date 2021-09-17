Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $328.17 million and $27.49 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $516.86 or 0.01091946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

