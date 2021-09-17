IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 130,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -2.02.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation.

