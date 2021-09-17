imbrex Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 25% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $116,005.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00132859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

