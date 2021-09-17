Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in August

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.5082 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Impala Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.