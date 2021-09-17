Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

