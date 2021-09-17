Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.