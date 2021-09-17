Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Information Services Group by 446.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Information Services Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 706,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

