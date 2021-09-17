Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,650,000.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
