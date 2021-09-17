Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,650,000.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

