Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised Innate Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

IPHA stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

