Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.53.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.