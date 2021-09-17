Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.