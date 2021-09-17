Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 4.2%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 12,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,486,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

