Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve acquired 27 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.98. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

