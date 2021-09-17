Insider Buying: Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO Acquires $15,800.00 in Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Andrew Woodward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, D Andrew Woodward bought 1,188 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $3,967.92.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.