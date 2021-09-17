Insider Buying: DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,350 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

