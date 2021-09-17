Insider Buying: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £771.28 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 622 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

LON SONG opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,629.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 10,638.30%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

