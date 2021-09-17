Insider Buying: MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Insider Buys A$63,610.00 in Stock

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) insider Anne Ward purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.36 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,610.00 ($45,435.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MNF Group’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

