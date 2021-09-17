Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $753,300.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $22.18 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.