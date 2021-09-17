Insider Buying: Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Purchases C$17,850.00 in Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Alan Mark Friedman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,183,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,408,267.42.

Shares of Osino Resources stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.61.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Osino Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

