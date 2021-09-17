Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $766.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.