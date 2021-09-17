Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

