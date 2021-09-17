Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.17 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

