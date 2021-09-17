Insider Selling: Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Martyn Myer sold 250,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.27), for a total value of A$442,750.00 ($316,250.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.
Cogstate Company Profile
