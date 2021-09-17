Insider Selling: Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Martyn Myer sold 250,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.27), for a total value of A$442,750.00 ($316,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Cogstate Company Profile

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain health applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

