Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $226.98. 3,383,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 34.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.