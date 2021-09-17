Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 601 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98.

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 832,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

