Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 17,865 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.46 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

