Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

