Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Sells $680,344.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $482.00 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $503.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.57 and its 200 day moving average is $389.34. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.