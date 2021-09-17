Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $166,698.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RES opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

