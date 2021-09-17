Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SILK opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

