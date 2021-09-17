Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 15,773 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74.

Shares of SNAP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 20,677,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134,402. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 17.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 28.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 403.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

