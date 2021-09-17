Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,517,319 shares in the company, valued at $167,829,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,782,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

