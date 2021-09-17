Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Insulet also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $286.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,051. Insulet has a twelve month low of $213.51 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -618.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.49 and a 200 day moving average of $274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.