Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

