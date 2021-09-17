Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

IAS stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $20,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

