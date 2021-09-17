Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Denali Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,460,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

DNLI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.86 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $4,207,650. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

