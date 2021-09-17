Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of LHC Group worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $168.60. 6,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,899. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

