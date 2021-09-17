Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

