Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $72.23. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

